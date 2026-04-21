NRL clubs considering takeovers of Super League sides

NRL clubs are considering taking over Super League sides in a bid to secure pathways, loan deals and salary cap relief.

That’s according to The Courier Mail, which has reported that Sydney Roosters looked into doing just that with the Salford Red Devils last year.

The Roosters would have rebranded the Red Devils into Manchester Roosters and now NRL club chief executives have been openly discussing the possibility of buying, or part-owning, a Super League franchise.

Of course, any such move would be dependent on the NRL either taking control or investing in Super League, with NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo entering into talks with RFL chairman Nigel Wood and RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones last week.

Purchasing a Super League club would give NRL clubs a pathway into England for juniors and offer opportunities for player loan deals, whilst NRL players could move to England for a year to ease salary cap pressures.

One NRL CEO said: “Buying or part-owning a Super League is something NRL clubs are looking at, but it would all depend on whether the NRL invests in Super League.

“Only the wealthy NRL clubs could afford to buy an English franchise but it would certainly have its advantages.”

Meanwhile, new London Broncos owner Grant Wechsel believes NRL clubs could join or buy UK clubs: “Yes, I think that day might come, particularly for some of the (UK) clubs that might need stronger financial backing.

“There are some clubs that are always going to be independent but, from our point of view, we would be open to linking with an NRL club in the future, that would make sense.

“We’ve always been open to the idea of linking with Brisbane, because of the name.”