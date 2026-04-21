Bradford Bulls given major blow as Esan Marsters ruled out for season

BRADFORD BULLS have been given a major blow with the news that Esan Marsters has snapped his Achilles.

Marsters suffered the injury during the Bulls’ 52-12 thrashing by Wakefield Trinity last weekend.

And now Bradford head coach Kurt Haggerty has confirmed that the former Huddersfield Giants man will be out for the season.

“Esan Marsters will be out for the season, he’s snapped his Achilles,” Haggerty said.

“Esan is pretty down, we’ve got a really good support system around him but he’s pretty disappointed.

“It hurts us as a playing group but we will support Esan and his family more than anything.”

Joe Mellor also faces an extended spell on the sidelines, whilst Jack Ormondroyd is 50/50 as Haggerty admits he may have to look into the loan market.

“Joe Mellor, it doesn’t look great, he is going for scans.

“I haven’t got a clue who comes in. I have 15 players at training so I don’t know what my team will look like.

“We may need to look at the loan market, I’m of the saying ‘next man up’ but there are no men left.”