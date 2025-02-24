NRL keen on Super League takeover as chief makes major admission

ARL Commission chief Peter V’landys has set the ball rolling about a potential NRL involvement in Super League.

In recent weeks and months, a potential takeover from the NRL has been mooted.

Back in October, speaking on James Graham’s Bye Round podcast, Daily Telegraph mogul Brent Read called for the NRL to buy Super League.

Read said: “We should be buying Super League as well and helping English Rugby League. I know they’ve talked about that and they’ve looked at it.

“But if you want to help the international game, the NRL should take over, buy Super League, take it over, run it.”

Speaking to CODE Sports, V’landys has opened up about potential involvement.

“We’re looking at the UK,” V’landys said.

“Never say never. That’s if they want us. The first thing is there’s always two people to an agreement if they want us, we’ll certainly look at it.”

“If they approached us, we’d certainly look at it.

“At this stage, they haven’t approached us, but we’re a firm believer in having a strong game in England and we’re a firm believer in the international game. You can’t have an international game without England.

“I don’t want to breach any confidentiality, but it’s important for us that the game in the United Kingdom is strong. At the moment, it’s got its challenges.”

V’landys insists that he isn’t criticising the northern hemisphere competition.

“I’m not being critical of them because they do a great job, but rugby league has to be strong in England, and we’re developing a relationship already by having Warrington and Wigan in Vegas.”

“We’ll certainly have discussions with Super League to see how we can assist in the future.”