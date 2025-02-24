Everything you need to know about Rugby League Las Vegas

RUGBY LEAGUE LAS VEGAS

Saturday 1st March

FIXTURES

Super League

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

9.30pm UK time / 1.30pm local time

NRL

Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors

Midnight UK time / 4pm local time

Women’s international

Australia v England

2am UK time / 6pm local time

NRL

Penrith Panthers v Cronulla Sharks

4.30am UK time / 8.30pm local time

TV

All four games will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage beginning at 8.30pm.

STADIUM

The 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium opened in 2020 at a cost of US$1.9bn, making it one of the most expensive sports venues ever built.

The domed stadium, which is home to NFL side Las Vegas Raiders and college football team UNLV (University of Nevada, Las Vegas) Rebels, has ten floors, a retractable pitch and walls that open to views of the city’s famous strip.

As well as hosting last year’s Super Bowl, it is a popular concert venue – Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and The Rolling Stones have all performed – and will stage WrestleMania in April.

LAST YEAR

Rugby League made its first Las Vegas appearance last March, when 40,746 watched an NRL double-header.

Manly Sea Eagles beat South Sydney Rabbitohs 36-24 in the opening game – Richard Kennar scored the historic opening try for the latter – before Sydney Roosters got the better of Brisbane Broncos, 20-10.

OTHER EVENTS

There is further Rugby League taking place in Vegas at New Silver Bowl Park, nine miles east of Allegiant Stadium.

As well as a two-day nines tournament from Thursday and an NRL Talent Combine on Friday, three internationals between USA and Greece will be played there, as the men’s sides play on Wednesday before both their men and women face off on Friday.

The official Rugby League Las Vegas launch will take place on Wednesday on the strip at Resorts World, which is hosting a fan hub through to Friday.