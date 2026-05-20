NRL ‘not on the brink’ of Super League deal

THE NRL is ‘not on the brink’ of a Super League deal, its chief executive Andrew Abdo has said.

RL Commercial’s managing director Rhodri Jones and RFL chairman Nigel Wood were in Australia last weekend for the NRL’s Magic Round.

That visit came after Abdo had done the same in the UK in the weeks prior, whilst the trio had also spoken at the Las Vegas extravaganza at the start of the year.

On Sunday afternoon Abdo spoke on Triple M radio, and was asked how close the NRL was to having a stake in Super League.

“We continue to have the discussion with them, and obviously it’s part of making the game stronger, making the game thrive on a global stage,” Abdo said.

“We want to see Super League going well, so we’ll meet with delegates from the north and will continue our discussion.

“But we’re not on the brink of announcing anything or doing a deal, but what we are doing is putting our efforts into finding ways we can collaborate and help Super League become even stronger.”