Jim Lenihan sets out stall on Huddersfield Giants arrival

JIM LENIHAN has touched down in the UK from Australia and is ready to start working to help Huddersfield take off.

Under his ‘Giants Unleashed’ tag, owner Ken Davy has big plans to transform a club who haven’t made the play-offs since 2022 and have been languishing in Super League’s lower reaches.

He is targeting a new stadium and Grand Final appearance by 2030, and believes former player Lenihan, who succeeds Luke Robinson, who was sacked in March, can achieve the latter.

Lenihan, who played for Huddersfield in 1999 and has just turned 53, has built his coaching reputation in the Queensland Cup with Burleigh Bears and most recently Brisbane Tigers and also worked at Gold Coast Titans, where he had a spell in interim charge in 2023.

“After speaking at length to Jimmy, I had no doubt that he was the man for us,” said Davy.

“His enthusiasm about where he can take this great club is well grounded in ability, work ethic, ambition, intelligence and smartness.

“Above all he has a clear direction and purpose of what he will bring to the club and the town.

“His wealth of experience will help improve our players and he will be a great mentor for all our younger coaches and support staff.”

Lenihan, who will work in conjunction with director of rugby Andy Kelly, is looking forward to getting to know existing coaching staff Liam Finn, Leroy Cudjoe and Darren Fleary.

“I’m keen to get their ideas and perspectives, and I think we can all help each other,” he said.

“Initially, it’s about getting my feet under the desk and seeing what we are doing well and what we need to improve.

“This is a great opportunity for the players, because it’s a fresh pair of eyes on everyone and a chance for them to put their best foot forward as we start to look at the squad we want for 2027 and beyond.

“I want a well-connected side who want to represent themselves and the community well. Huddersfield is a hardworking town and the fans deserve a hardworking and honest team.”