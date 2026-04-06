NRL-Super League deal as close as ever with salary cap promise set to be struck

THE NRL’S chief executive, Andrew Abdo, is set for crunch talks with Super League clubs this week in an attempt to secure an agreement that will see the antipodean competition take over the northern hemisphere.

Previously, Australian Rugby League Commission chief Peter V’landys had set a three-month deadline for the talks, and, though there is little meat on the bones as to what a deal would potentially look like, reports in the Sydney Morning Herald have stated that the NRL could cover Super League’s £2.1million salary cap as part of the deal.

Abdo is heading to the UK this week to finalise a deal, though it is still unclear what the takeover could look like and how much control Super League clubs would be willing to relinquish in the process.

Of course, if the NRL does cover the salary cap, it would enable Super League clubs to spend a gargantuan amount of money.

That financial breather would undoubtedly come at some cost in terms of control.

Speaking in February, V’landys said: “If we put the investment in, then we need to control it independently.

“They (Super League clubs) will certainly be consulted but the model will never work if it’s a self-interest model and some of those clubs will have to relinquish control.

“It’s like shareholders in a company. If you’re a shareholder, you don’t operate the company – you trust a board of directors to run a company, to maximise the revenues and then maximise the dividends back to you.”