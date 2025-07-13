NRLW round-up: Records tumble as Cronulla Sharks win big

CRONULLA SHARKS matched their record win, 56-6 against Parramatta Eels in 2023, as they put CANBERRA RAIDERS to the sword.

Emma Verran scored four of their ten tries, equalling the NRLW record for the most by one player in a match, while Georgia Hannaway converted eight, a new competition best.

Stephanie Faulkner and Rhiannon Byers claimed doubles while Quincy Dodd and George Ravics also crossed. Zahara Temara converted a Madison Bartlett effort for Canberra.

BRISBANE BRONCOS also enjoyed a rout, moving top of the early table courtesy of a 44-4 win at GOLD COAST TITANS.

Tamika Upton scored a try in each half as Jada Ferguson, Bree Spreadborough, Hayley Maddick, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Julia Robinson and Shalom Sauaso also went in and Romy Teitzel added six goals.

Jasmine Solia scored Gold Coast’s sole try while the game was twelve-a-side – the Titans’ Georgia Hale was in the sin bin for a hip-drop tackle and Reagan Hicks was sent off for a dangerous challenge.

Brisbane are one of three sides to win their opening two games, with SYDNEY ROOSTERS also in that number after a 24-10 success at ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS.

They only led by four when Hannah Southwell was sinbinned 15 minutes from time, but tries by Olivia Kernick (goaled by Jocelyn Kelleher, her second) and Keeley Davis stretched the lead.

It was previously nip-and-tuck with scores by Reagan Berry and Charlotte Basham (converted by Raecene McGregor) for the Dragons while the Roosters countered through Isabelle Kelly and Amber Hall before Logan Fletcher nudged her side in front and Kelleher landed her first goal.

NRLW newcomers CANTERBURY BULLDOGS are the other unbeaten side, surviving a late fright at WESTS TIGERS to win 12-8.

Tayla Preston converted Ebony Prior and Alexis Tauaneai tries for the Bulldogs in the first half but Emily Bass and Kezie Apps scores had them clinging on, especially after Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa was sinbinned five minutes from time for punching.

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS earned their first win of the season, 26-6 at NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS.

Jesse Southwell converted tries from Shanice Parker, Sheridan Gallagher, Tayla Predebon and Olivia Higgins, and kicked a penalty-goal, before Alisha Ford’s try and Kirra Dibb’s conversion put the Cowboys on the board late on.

And NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS are also off the mark, shutting out PARRAMATTA EELS in Auckland for a first NRLW victory since 2020.

Michaele Brake, Payton Takimoana and Tysha Ikenasio tries, the last converted by Patricia Meliepo, earned a 14-0 triumph.