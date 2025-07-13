NCL round-up: Siddal go clear at top of Premier Division after comeback win

AN eight-point try awarded to SIDDAL midway through the first half proved to be the key score of a closely-fought clash which enabled the PREMIER DIVISION leaders to notch a seventh successive win, 16-18, and go two points clear of second-placed West Hull.

THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS, who remain in contention for a play-off spot, had been ten points to the good prior to the incident.

Lewis Foster, their stand-out performer, nipped through from short range in the sixth minute, with Sean Leicester adding the extras.

And the St Helens outfit were given a further boost when Ryan Houghton darted past a trio of defenders to dot down wide out.

The Heath, however, had Will Tilleke sinbinned on 20 minutes for a professional foul. And on 22, Conner MacCallum powered over for Siddal and was fouled by Adam Saunders in the act of scoring.

Jamie Greenwood added the extras – and the resultant penalty-goal, while Saunders was shown a yellow card.

The sinbinning was questioned by the home club, officials insisting that under existing rules, offenders cannot be carded when an eight-point try is given. Referees can, in fact, do exactly that.

Six minutes into the second period, Greenwood bustled through from short range and improved his own effort.

Henry Turner eased Siddal further in front on 66 minutes, beating the defence to his own kick.

And Ryan Forshaw’s last-minute try for Thatto – and Houghton’s goal – was nothing more than a consolation effort for the Heath.

WEST BOWLING consolidated third spot in the table with a 64-6 home victory over LOCK LANE, who remain in the relegation zone after four successive defeats and five games without a win.

Bowling, who had prevailed 26-18 in Castleford, went in front in the third minute through Lewis Taylor, who went on to notch a hat-trick, with Harry Williams adding the first of his eight goals.

Connor Wilson replied for the Lane, Nathan Fozzard converting, but the Bradford outfit were twelve points clear by the half-hour, Richard Lumb and Alix Stephenson having crossed,

Lock Lane were dealt a blow when Wilson was yellow carded on 32 minutes for a high tackle and Bowling made the most of the extra man with tries before the break for Charlie Barrett and Taylor to help establish a 26-6 interval lead.

Archie Halmshaw bustled over two minutes after the restart, as Wilson returned, and Taylor grabbed his third score before the end of the next set.

Bowling went on to dominate the final quarter with tries for Daniel Halmshaw and, in the last nine minutes, Elliot Cousins, Barrett, Aiden Scully and Lumb.

WOOLSTON ROVERS remain rooted at the foot of DIVISION ONE.

Rovers slipped to a sixth successive defeat with the 35-12 home reverse at the hands of Warrington neighbours CROSFIELDS, who are still in the drop zone but who, after four wins on the trot, are just four points shy of Oldham St Annes, Kells and Egremont Rangers, who are jointly fourth from bottom.

Woolston, who had won the away fixture 22-16, gave more than as good as they got in the opening exchanges and were 12-6 ahead on 27 minutes, thanks to Ryan Brown’s conversions of tries by James Tansey and Harry Files.

But the Soap, for whom Ben Steele had crossed, went in at the break 20-12 ahead, courtesy of unanswered touchdowns by TJ Boyne, Steele and Luke Walker, with Nathan Taylor adding his second goal.

It was one-way traffic in the second period. Sam Worrall ploughed over on 51 minutes, James Abram opened a 13-point gap on 65 minutes with a field-goal, and Joe Roper touched down. And, after Woolston’s Brown was sin-binned seven minutes from time for dissent, Abram raced in, Taylor booting his third goal.

FEATHERSTONE LIONS boosted their promotion credentials in DIVISION THREE by gaining revenge for the 34-10 reverse at third-placed KEIGHLEY ALBION with a stunning 40-12 victory.

Albion, who would have gone top had they prevailed, fell behind to an early Danny Johnson try (Liam Kay adding the first of his six goals) before Adam Gaunt popped over on nine minutes.

The Lions, though, were 20-4 ahead at the interval after Will Smith, James Metcalfe and David Garahan dotted down.

Smith grabbed his second try four minutes after the resumption but Albion posted a Morgan Robinson touchdown shortly after the Lions’ Dec Nicholson was yellow carded on 50 minutes for a high tackle.

Albion then had Jack Kennedy sinbinned, on 59 minutes, for a high tackle, Garahan racing over in his absence.

The visitors’ prospects took a further dip when Gaunt copped a yellow card on 70 minutes, for a high tackle, before the Lions’ Elliott Bell and Albion’s Josh Tennison traded tries towards the end.

MILFORD, who had lost 46-0 at BEVERLEY seven days earlier, turned the tables with a 30-18 win in north Leeds – despite having Leo Cawood red carded on seven minutes for alleged homophobic language.

The visitors were, at that stage, 6-0 ahead, Alec Hardie having converted Tom Borman’s early try.

The hosts, however, made light of their numerical disadvantage with touchdowns for Ryan Pinder and Tom Farragher, both of which Josh Cawood improved.

Beverley restored parity by the break, Jon Norman darting over on 34 minutes and Hardie again goaling.

Milford, though, took control, impressively, with tries before the hour-mark for Taylor Stephenson and Joe Tharme.

Farragher got his second touchdown on 65 minutes, Josh Cawood completing a five-from-five return with the boot.

Alfie Bradley’s touchdown three minutes from the close, converted by Hardie, came too late for Beverley to rescue the situation as the north Leeds side edged above Millom out of the bottom two on points difference.