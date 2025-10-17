Obituary: Mick Harrison – A stalwart for both Hull and Leeds

MICK HARRISON (19 September, 1946 – 6 October, 2025)

MICK HARRISON was an old-school prop who proved popular with supporters of his two clubs Hull FC, where he became a Hall of Fame member, and Leeds, with whom he won Challenge Cups in 1977 and 1978.

The teak-tough and reliable forward, who has died aged 79, represented Great Britain seven times between 1967 and 1973, featuring in two Tests against New Zealand and also an Ashes series, helped England win the European Championship in 1978, and played for Yorkshire in the old County Championship.

Harrison featured in three Yorkshire Cup-winning teams – with Hull in 1969 and Leeds in 1975 and 1980, and helped the Loiners claim the Premiership Trophy in 1979.

His club career comprised an impressive 536 appearances – 321 in two spells at Hull (1965 to 1974 then late 1982 to 1983) and 215 for Leeds.

While born in the West Riding of Yorkshire, Harrison was brought up in Hull and came to the attention of the Boulevard side through his performances for the nearby Fish Trades Club, at that time in the second row.

He was signed in 1965 and soon made his debut, and while still a teenager, more than held his own against more seasoned operators in the days of fiercely-contested scrums.

Harrison moved from the second to the front row for his second season, 1966-67, and in his third, played in the 8-7 Yorkshire Cup final defeat by arch-rivals Hull KR at Headingley, Leeds.

Two years later in September 1969, Johnny Whiteley’s Black and Whites were back in the final, again at Headingley, and this time won, beating Featherstone Rovers 12-9.

By that time, Harrison had made his Great Britain bow, playing in the 16-13 win over France at Carcassonne in January 1967, then the 23-13 defeat by them at Central Park, Wigan in the March, having impressed at Under-24 level.

He later appeared during the 1971 series against the Kiwis, who won it 2-1, twice more against France in 1972 – only a knee injury keeping him out of the World Cup, which the Lions won, later that year – and in the third Ashes Test of 1973, which the Kangaroos won 15-5 at Wilderspool, Warrington, for a 2-1 triumph.

Five years later came an England call, and Harrison played his part in victories over France in Toulouse and Wales at Knowsley Road, St Helens, as the European title was claimed during the second half of the 1977-78 season.

He had been transferred to Leeds for £10,000, at that time a record fee received by Hull, in August 1974, and early in the 1975-76 season, helped his club lift the Yorkshire Cup through a 15-11 win over Hull KR on home turf.

The first of Harrison’s successive Wembley triumphs was 16-7 against Widnes, with Syd Hynes’ side then bettering St Helens 14-12, while in 1978-79, he helped Leeds beat Bradford Northern 24-2 in the Premiership final a Fartown, Huddersfield, returning there for the Yorkshire Cup final of 1980-81, in which Hull KR were edged out 8-7.

He returned to Hull in November 1982. It was primarily to mentor the forwards and help develop the second team, but he was still fit and competitive enough to play seven times for the firsts that season, when the league title was won under Arthur Bunting. His last outing was in January 1983.