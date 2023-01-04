Odds and favourites for Super League Round One revealed as Warrington Wolves take on Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC battle Castleford Tigers

SUPER LEAGUE Round One is just over a month away and teams are putting their plans in place in order to get off to the best start possible in 2023.

When the Super League fixture list for round one was announced, Warrington Wolves would take on Leeds Rhinos on Thursday 16th February with newly-promoted Leigh Leopards doing battle with Salford Red Devils on Friday 17th.

Friday 17th will also see Wakefield Trinity host Catalans Dragons in what promises to be an interesting affair whilst Hull FC host Castleford on Saturday 18th with Hull KR taking on Wigan Warriors on the same day.

With the approach of a new season, predictions come in thick and fast for the year ahead, with St Helens and Huddersfield Giants’ game being rescheduled due to the former being in Australia for the World Club Challenge.

For the remaining ten teams, however, a good start to the Super League season is imperative in the grand scheme of things and though a title or safety from relegation is never won so early, it can sometimes be lost.

Super League sponsors Betfred have been giving out their odds for the five fixtures with a number of clear and not-so-clear favourites along the way.

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos

Warrington Wolves – 8/11

Draw – 18/1

Leeds Rhinos – 21/20

Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards – 6/5

Draw – 18/1

Salford Red Devils – 4/6

Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity – 6/4

Draw – 18/1

Catalans Dragons – 8/15

Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers

Hull FC – 8/13

Draw – 18/1

Castleford Tigers – 13/10

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Hull KR – 2/1

Draw – 18/1

Wigan Warriors – 4/11