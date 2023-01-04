York join Leeds Rhinos in trailblazing new commitment ahead of 2023 Women’s Super League by paying players

YORK have made the incredible decision to join the Leeds Rhinos in a trailblazing new commitment ahead of the 2023 Women’s Super League by agreeing to pay their players.

Rhinos announced the decision to do so before Christmas and now York have followed suit with the latter’s chairman, Clint Goodchild, confirming to York Press and the York RLFC website that that will be the case moving forward.

“It’s great recognition for the girls and this is just the first step,” Goodchild said.

“There’s going to be on-going increases, looking at how quickly the NRLW has taken off.

“The majority of the players in our squad are under the age of 24. Our hope is that every girl in our squad can play out their careers subject to their bodies not subject to their wallets.

“They don’t have to retire due to income, they can reach their potential as players as long as they can sustain their fitness.

Director of rugby, Lindsay Anfield, was keen to stress the support that will be given to the York players if they are being pursued by NRLW clubs.

“Our women performed well on the international stage and that of course brings interest,” Anfield said.

“The likes of Hollie Dodd and Tara, I’d be surprised if they’re not being pursued by NRLW clubs right now.

“If they find that opportunity, we’ll support them, really support them, helping them get there and find accommodation. That’s the right thing to do for those players.”