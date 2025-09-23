Super League play-off and Championship semi-final referees announced

THE Super League play-offs kick off on Friday night when Leigh Leopards host Wakefield Trinity, before Leeds Rhinos take on St Helens on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Championship semi-finals also take place over the same weekend, with York hosting Halifax Panthers on Saturday and Bradford Bulls travelling to Toulouse Olympique on Sunday.
Here is who will officiate those four fixtures.
Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity
26th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Touch Judge: R. Thompson
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
27th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Touch Judge: M. Craven
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
York RLFC v Halifax Panthers
27th September, KO: 18:00
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Toulouse Olympique v Bradford Bulls
28th September, KO: 17:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: Q. Boissonnade
Touch Judge 1: A. Cameron
Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes
Time Keeper: D. Segura