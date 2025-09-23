Super League play-off and Championship semi-final referees announced

THE Super League play-offs kick off on Friday night when Leigh Leopards host Wakefield Trinity, before Leeds Rhinos take on St Helens on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Championship semi-finals also take place over the same weekend, with York hosting Halifax Panthers on Saturday and Bradford Bulls travelling to Toulouse Olympique on Sunday.

Here is who will officiate those four fixtures.

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity

26th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: R. Thompson

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

27th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge: M. Craven

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

York RLFC v Halifax Panthers

27th September, KO: 18:00

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Toulouse Olympique v Bradford Bulls

28th September, KO: 17:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: Q. Boissonnade

Touch Judge 1: A. Cameron

Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes

Time Keeper: D. Segura