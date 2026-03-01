Oldham beat Midlands Hurricanes early as Kieran Dixon hits big milestone

MIDLANDS HURRICANES 20 OLDHAM 40

IAN GOLDEN, Avery Fields, Sunday

KIERAN DIXON took his career try haul to 200 with a double, and landed four conversions from eight attempts, as Oldham secured a second league win.

The Roughyeds, for whom Matty Ashurst also crossed twice, put on a masterclass in the first 26 minutes, after which they led 26-0 – but Midlands made them fight for their victory for the majority of the rest of the match.

The Hurricanes made just the one change after beating Batley, with new signing, Ireland back Aidan McGowan, coming in on a wing for Toby Warren.

Their latest encounter looked testing as Oldham fielded a side with plenty of experience, which showed in that first period of the match.

They took the lead inside three minutes after a dropped ball created a set of six, culminating in winger Dixon scoring wide out, although he was unable to add the goal.

Oldham kept pressing and after winning a six-again, Dixon scored his second try in the same spot. This time, his kick went in off a post.

It took until the twelfth minute before Midlands had any possession in Oldham’s half, and they were close to scoring after being awarded a six-again, only for Lewis Else’s grubber to be collected.

After forcing their opponents into an error, Midlands won a scrum on Oldham’s 30-metre line, but again, Else’s kick on the final tackle came to nothing.

From the restart, Oldham scored from their next set, Ashurst making it look easy as he ran through a series of players to score. Again, Dixon’s goal attempt hit a post, but this time it went the wrong side.

The Oldham onslaught continued as Midlands were forced into conceding a goal-line drop-out, which resulted in try number four. Owen Farnworth forced his way between the posts and Dixon easily converted.

After 26 minutes, it was the turn of Morgan Smith to score. He made a clean break from 40 metres to put the ball down for Dixon to convert.

At this point, Oldham were on 70 percent possession and making full use of it.

Finally, Midlands scored on 37 minutes and it was well deserved as it came after nearly ten minutes of constant pressure.

Else, who like Midlands skipper Jon Luke Kirby was making his 100th career appearance, dived over, then converted, with the score coming just a few minutes after Tom Wilkinson had been held up over the line.

Five minutes into the second half, Midlands had ten points after Wales international Luis Roberts celebrated St David’s Day with a try. However Else was off target from the tee.

From kick-off, the home side scored their third try. Ryan Johnson outpaced all potential tacklers to score, but again it was too wide out for Else to kick the goal.

Oldham responded on 54 minutes. After winning a six-again, Ashurst dived over for his second try of the match, with Dixon unable to land the extras.

The visitors sealed things on the hour after multiple six-agains. It took 14 consecutive plays, but they finally grounded for the seventh time, through Tom Nisbet, although it again went unconverted.

Midlands still weren’t finished and scored a fourth try with ten minutes to go. Sully Medforth kicked and Todd Horner collected to ground the ball. Else goaled.

But Ben Davies had the last word three minutes later as he cruised through a tiring line to score. Dixon converted well.

GAMESTAR: Oldham secondrow Matty Ashurst produced a solid performance and two tries.

GAMEBREAKER: The visitors raced into a 26-0 lead, but it was Tom Nisbet’s try on the hour that ultimately settled things.

MATCHFACTS

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

2 Matty Chrimes

3 Ryan Johnson

5 Luis Roberts

23 Aidan McGowan

19 Sully Medforth

7 Lewis Else

8 Jon Luke Kirby

14 Brandon Moore

10 Tyler Dickinson

11 Tom Wilkinson

12 Oliver Roberts

13 Mikey Wood

Subs (all used)

9 Aiden Roden

16 Zeus Silk

26 Ethan Newboult

28 Isaac Shaw

Tries: Else (37), Roberts (45), Johnson (48), Horner (70)

Goals: Else 2/4

OLDHAM

7 Riley Dean

2 Kieran Dixon

21 Tom Nisbet

4 Ben Davies

5 Jake Bibby

6 Morgan Smith

23 Josh Drinkwater

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Matty Wildie

10 Owen Farnworth

11 Matty Ashurst

18 Jaron Purcell

19 Harvey Makin

Subs (all used)

13 Adam Milner

14 Cole Geyer

15 Ted Chapelhow

16 Ewan Moore

Tries: Dixon (3, 9), Ashurst (16, 54), Farnworth (22), Smith (26), Nisbet (60), Davies (73)

Goals: Dixon 4/8

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 0-14, 0-20, 0-26, 6-26; 10-26, 14-26, 14-30, 14-34, 20-34, 20-40

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hurricanes: Lewis Else; Oldham: Matty Ashurst

Penalty count: 3-2

Half-time: 6-26

Referee: Kevin Moore

Attendance: 451