Sheffield Eagles made to work by Hunslet

HUNSLET 16 SHEFFIELD EAGLES 24

DAN FOWLER, South Leeds Stadium, Sunday

SHEFFIELD were made to work for a tight victory over a resolute Hunslet.

With no more than eight points between the sides at any one time, this was on a knife-edge for the majority of the contest up until Corey Johnson’s late try sealed the win for Sheffield.

Hunslet will be rueing missed opportunities, with a tendency of target last week’s five-try hero Bureta Faraimo rather than fellow winger Mackenzie Turner, who bagged a double in this one.

The hosts broke the deadlock after ten minutes, the in-form Faraimo setting sail down the flank and he had Turner in support to touch down. Billy Jowitt couldn’t convert.

Sheffield responded within four minutes as they made the most of one of their first attacks in Hunslet’s half. The usual suspects in the division, former Bradford pair Jordan Lilley and Kieran Gill, combined for the centre to go over for the equalising score and the 150th try of his career. Lilley couldn’t add the goal.

Hunslet regained their advantage on 22 minutes but they had Eagles fullback Matty Marsh to thank after a rather simple Dan Abram grubber was fumbled by the usually reliable ex-York man. From the ensuing scrum, Charlie Graham beat his opposite number Josh Hodson all ends up and it was a simple pass to Turner for the winger to complete his brace. Jowitt impressively converted from the touchline.

Hunslet coach Kyle Trout would have been disappointed with his side’s indiscipline during the first half, a penalty and a costly six-again on the last tackle gave Sheffield the platform they needed to get back on level pegging just shy of the half-hour when Kai Morgan’s attempt of a quick play-the-ball was slowed down too much for the referee’s liking and Connor Bower capitalised on the opportunity by barging over the line a couple of tackles later. Lilley converted.

The only difference between the sides at the half-time break was a gift from the hosts to Lilley, who was in the right place to pick up a Hunslet knock-on and have a free run to the line, although he couldn’t convert his own effort.

Sheffield knocked on the door in the early stages of the second half and would have extended their advantage if not for a ball-and-all challenge by Graham on Hodson.

After that chance, Sheffield were starved of possession for the next ten minutes as Hunslet turned the screw with multiple goal-line dropouts. It seemed like almost every set would end with a kick towards Faraimo’s wing, but the Eagles’ defence stood firm, clearly aware of the danger posed by the bulky winger.

The Eagles’ defensive stand was rewarded by their attack as captain Joel Farrell burst on to a short ball from Morgan to extend the lead. Lilley, once again, couldn’t convert on a poor day from the tee for the halfback.

And with just under 15 minutes to go, Hunslet gave themselves a fighting chance as Gaskell decided to run on the last and his well-timed offload found Jowitt, who crashed over, subsequently converting his own effort.

Two points between the sides and a grandstand finish was in the offing.

It culminated in Johnson’s dummy-half dart to the line and Lilley’s conversion put eight points between the sides come the end.

GAMESTAR: Joel Farrell was close to his rampaging best, also getting a try for good measure.

GAMEBREAKER: Corey Johnson’s late effort made sure the spoils went back to the Steel City.

MATCHFACTS

HUNSLET

1 Billy Jowitt

– Bureta Faraimo

3 Myles Harrop

41 Charlie Graham

21 Mackenzie Turner

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Dan Abram

8 Harvey Hallas

42 Isaac Misky

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

11 Harrison Gilmore

12 Emmerson Whittel

13 Eddie Battye

Subs (all used)

11 Cam Berry

16 Elijah Simpson

19 Mason Corbett

20 Liam Carr

Tries: Turner (10, 22), Jowitt (66)

Goals: Jowitt 2/3

EAGLES

1 Matty Marsh

2 Joe Brown

4 Kieran Gill

3 Josh Hodson

5 Billy Walkley

6 Kai Morgan

7 Jordan Lilley

22 Masi Matongo

17 Harry Bowes

10 Martyn Reilly

11 Connor Bower

12 Joel Farrell

15 George Griffin

Subs (all used)

8 Conor Fitzsimmons

9 Corey Johnson

13 Jack Bussey

23 Alex Foster

Tries: Gill (14), Bower (27), Lilley (36), Farrell (58), Johnson (78)

Goals: Lilley 2/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-4, 10-4, 10-10, 10-14; 10-18, 16-18, 16-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eagles: Joel Farrell; Hunslet: Isaac Misky

Penalty count: 7-8

Half-time: 10-14

Referee: Adam Williams

Attendance: 685