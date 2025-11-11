Oldham chairman urges town to back Super League bid

OLDHAM chairman Bill Quinn has again urged the public of the town to get behind the bid to bring back Super League rugby.

The Roughyeds might have missed out on a place in the expanded top flight for 2026, but remain determined to seal elevation as soon as possible.

Just as he did as the club joined the application process earlier this year, businessman Quinn has highlighted the importance of growing the gates at Boundary Park, where the former Oldham Bears played during the first two years of Super League in 1996 and 1997 before hitting the buffers.

A new version of the club subsequently emerged, with Quinn part of a takeover fronted by former player and coach Mike Ford in March 2023.

Promoted as League One champions in 2024, Oldham this year finished fourth in the Championship before elimination at the first stage of the play-offs.

Now coach Sean Long is preparing for a challenge in the new merged section section, and with season-tickets on sale, Quinn said: “We need the people of Oldham to carry on getting behind us.

“We don’t want to have Super League looking at us and thinking ‘what about those attendances?’. We want them to see increasing numbers coming through the turnstiles.

“We are doing everything we can as a club to continue our progress, and getting more people to matches will help us get to where we want to be.”