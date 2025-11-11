Craig Lingard delighted with proven Sheffield Eagles signings

SHEFFIELD EAGLES coach Craig Lingard hopes the culture of achievement four of his new signings enjoyed elsewhere in the Championship this year will help as he tries to create a new identity at the South Yorkshire club.

Winger Joe Brown and forward Conor Fitzsimmons have switched from York and centre Kieran Gill and Jordan Lilley, who Lingard sees as a halfback rather than hooker, from Bradford.

With both those clubs now preparing for Super League after the Knights topped the table and the Bulls finished third, there has been movement within their squads, with some players preferring to remain part-time and stay outside the top flight.

Sheffield have benefited as a result, and Lingard, who is plotting a big improvement after a challenging first season in charge ended with an eleventh-place finish, explained: “Myself and (assistant) Craig Huby need to stamp our own mark on the playing side of this club.

“There was always going to be change within the squad whoever was coach. We knew some players would be leaving and we needed to get others in, and of course they have to be the right ones if we are going to make any progress.

“We wanted to sign some experience and also bring in players who can help us off the field as well as on it, and the promotion of York and Bradford has helped us in that, because good people from good cultures have become available.

“Joe and Conor have been involved in a really good season at York and Kieran and Jordan the same at Bradford, but the situation they are in regarding jobs and the rugby career stage they are at meant remaining part-time was right for them.

“Joe would have played more had York not had other very good options in his position, and Conor brings knowledge and versatility.

“We were already talking to Kieran, he is a good mate of Jordan, and that alerted us that he was potentially available as well.”

Halfback Jack Mallinson has left the club.