Oldham MD Mike Ford joins the League Express Podcast

In the new edition of the League Express Podcast, Oldham MD Mike Ford joins host Jake Kearnan and editor Martyn Sadler to discuss the following issues:

Oldham’s bid to join Super League

The proposed merger of the Betfred Championship and League 1

How Oldham climbed from League 1 to the Championship top four

Is the sport ready for a 14-team Super League?

Should new clubs get a grace period in Super League?

Could Mike tempt his son, England rugby star George Ford, to join Oldham at the end of his career?

The future of Salford Red Devils and their ongoing challenges

How recruitment uncertainty affects Championship clubs

The exciting off-field projects and community growth at Oldham

Plans for a brand-new Oldham Youth Academy

With exclusive insight from one of Rugby League’s most respected figures, this episode dives deep into the challenges, opportunities, and future direction of the sport.