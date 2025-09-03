Oldham MD Mike Ford joins the League Express Podcast

In the new edition of the League Express Podcast, Oldham MD Mike Ford joins host Jake Kearnan and editor Martyn Sadler to discuss the following issues:
Oldham’s bid to join Super League
The proposed merger of the Betfred Championship and League 1
How Oldham climbed from League 1 to the Championship top four
Is the sport ready for a 14-team Super League?
Should new clubs get a grace period in Super League?
Could Mike tempt his son, England rugby star George Ford, to join Oldham at the end of his career?
The future of Salford Red Devils and their ongoing challenges
How recruitment uncertainty affects Championship clubs
The exciting off-field projects and community growth at Oldham
Plans for a brand-new Oldham Youth Academy
With exclusive insight from one of Rugby League’s most respected figures, this episode dives deep into the challenges, opportunities, and future direction of the sport.