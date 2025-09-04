Adrian Lam “surprised” about Leigh Leopards’ awful record at Warrington Wolves as Sam Burgess verdict given

ADRIAN LAM has admitted he is “surprised” by Leigh Leopards’ awful record at Warrington Wolves, with Lam’s side failing to win at the Halliwell Jones in the Super League era.

How the tables have turned leading into Leigh’s fixture with Warrington this weekend, however, as the Leopards sit pretty in the top four and the Wolves remain outside the play-offs by some distance.

That presents the perfect opportunity for Lam and his men to inflict their first defeat on Warrington at home in the summer era – but Lam knows the task at hand will be a tough one.

“I was told about this last week and I was quite surprised about it to be honest,” Lam said.

“I think we can’t allow that to play a part in our mindset and mentality. Warrington this week will be a lot more physical and they will be more connected as a group.

“There has been a big plea to respond as a group from last week. We know it will be as physical as ever and the intensity will be next level.”

Lam also gave his verdict on Warrington and Sam Burgess, with the head coach struggling to generate results.

“Coaching is a really tough thing. I don’t envy Sam and what he’s going through at the moment.

“It’s hard enough to focus on my own job, we lost two games in a row and I couldn’t put my finger on why that was.

“It’s a difficult thing to do is coaching, you’ve got to have the backing of everyone and it looks like he has it.

“I can’t be wasting any emotion on the opposition coach because my focus is on delivering an 80-minute performance.”