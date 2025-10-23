Oldham plot transition to a full-time squad

OLDHAM intend to go full-time ahead of the 2027 season, regardless of which division they are in.

They missed out on a place in Super League for next year as Toulouse Olympique and York Knights were chosen by an independent panel to be promoted alongside Bradford Bulls, who got in via the grading system.

London Broncos, another top contender to be disappointed, plan to operate a full-time squad in 2026 as they hunt the Championship title and a top-flight return.

Oldham will remain part-time for now, but managing director Mike Ford expects that to change the following year.

“We’re ready,” he told The Boundary Line.

“The team that won the Championship this year were full-time, Toulouse. Wakefield were full-time last year.

“We’re going to compete against London and they’re going full-time, which is a great challenge for us.

“With the evolution of the club, whether we get to Super League next year or the years after, this is what we need to do.”

There is some uncertainty over how the make-up of the top division will be decided from next year, although club grading remains king as it stands.

Oldham also plan to push for the league title, with new signings to be announced – none have yet been confirmed – and a drive throughout the season to give Sean Long the strongest team after falling at the first stage of this year’s play-offs.

“We’ll have 25-26 players – it’ll be a smaller squad, on the understanding we can get loans more easily next year,” said Ford.

“We’ll put a squad together to try to win it. We’ll see what the league is looking like along the way and we’ll keep on recruiting towards the play-offs because it will come down to the Grand Final and we have to put ourselves in the best position to get there.”