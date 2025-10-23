Son of St Helens legend keen on Super League move

THE son of St Helens legend Willie Talau, Tommy Talau, is keen on a move to Super League.

That’s according to Australian publication Zero Tackle, which has reported that the 25-year-old would be open to a northern hemisphere move after being one of nine let go by the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the 2025 NRL campaign.

Before departing the Sea Eagles, the Australian publication also claimed that Manly and Talau were locked in negotiations over a contract extension, but couldn’t reach an agreement, hence his exit from the club.

With that in mind, and NRL rosters continuing to be filled, outside back Talau could follow in the footsteps of his father, Willie, who made a name for himself in Super League with St Helens.

The 49-year-old registered 65 tries in 149 appearances before leaving for Salford City Reds – as the Red Devils were then known.