Oldham swoop as ex-Super League forward leaves Widnes Vikings

OLDHAM have added former Super League backrow Ryan Lannon to Sean Long’s squad after his departure from Championship rivals Widnes Vikings.

The 29-year-old ex-Salford Red Devils and Hull KR player joined the Vikings from Halifax Panthers midway through last season and was on a deal until the end of this year.

However Widnes said he had been released “after he was unable to meet the expectations outlined in the terms of his contract”.

Lannon, who made 17 Widnes appearances with two tries, has penned terms with Oldham, where he had a loan stint from Salford in 2018, until the end of this season.

He last played for the Vikings in the 39-6 1895 Cup quarter-final defeat at York Knights on April 6, but is in Long’s thoughts for his side’s game at Doncaster on Sunday.

“I am delighted to have Ryan at the club and he will bring experience and aggression to our side,” said the Boundary Park boss.

“He will be a good addition to the squad with us having quite a few injuries at the moment and we are pleased to get the deal done.”

Lannon, who came through Salford’s development system to make his first-team debut in 2015, and was an 1895 Cup winner with Halifax in 2023, added: “I’m really excited and also very grateful to Longy for taking me on at this ambitious club. They have built a very competitive team and I just want to be part of it.

“I see myself as a good ball carrier and will work hard for my teammates, so I think I will fit right in with a good bunch of lads who like to work hard for each other.

“I have played quite a lot of Super League, and hopefully we will be involved in the big games here at the end of the season.”