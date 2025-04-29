Paul Rowley reacts to potential Sydney Roosters takeover and Manchester Roosters rebrand

PAUL ROWLEY has admitted that the noise surrounding a Salford Red Devils takeover by Sydney Roosters is “interesting” but that to rebrand the club to ‘Manchester Roosters’ ‘wouldn’t go down well’.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald revealed that the NRL club was interested in the Salford club, but that any deal would hinge on a wider NRL takeover of Super League.

With Sydney Roosters supremo Nick Politis revealing his desire to potentially get involved with the Red Devils, the club could look vastly different in the long-term future.

However, current boss Rowley has given his thoughts on the speculation.

“It’s certainly interesting, I had that article sent to me but I don’t read too much,” Rowley said.

“I can’t say I’ve not read that as I have. There are some knowledgeable and well-decorated people discussing it.

“I’m not aware of any details and I couldn’t give you any insight or truth from our side.

“I will sit here with as much knowledge of it as you do. I can’t deny it’s very interesting.”

Rowley did, however, have reservations about a potential rebrand to ‘Manchester Roosters’.

“Whatever preserves the team and the club in its current guise and for the supporters, then I am happy with any sort of positive interest.

“I’m a part of a team and a club that is very proud of its heritage and name.

“Whilst wanting to adopt commercially Manchester is a sensible business decision on a corporate level with us both being separated by one river, adopting the north and Manchester is fantastic but we are very much cut through the middle Salford and we are very proud of that.

“To relinquish that I don’t think would go down well.”