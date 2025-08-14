‘One for the future’: Leigh Leopards give youngster extended deal

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed that youngster Will Brough will remain with the club next season.

Brough, the son of Super League great Danny Brough, joined Leigh from Wakefield Trinity at the start of this season on a one-year deal.

He is yet to make his first-team debut, having suffered a shoulder injury in pre-season, and last week he joined Midlands Hurricanes on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

But the utility back has impressed behind the scenes at Leigh and he has signed a contract extension for 2026, with Lam saying: “He is one for the future for our club.”

The coach added: “We saw the talent in him early on and we’re pretty excited.

“Whatever his position may be – at centre, in the halves or at fullback – we’ll work that out in the future.”