‘One of the best back-rowers in the league’ signs new deal with York Knights

YORK KNIGHTS forward Jesse Dee has been hailed as “one of the best back-rowers” in the Championship by head coach Mark Applegarth after agreeing a new deal to remain at the club.

Since joining York ahead of the 2023 season from Newcastle Thunder, Dee has registered 26 tries in 63 appearances, becoming a key part of the Knights’ rise to Super League.

Able to play in the centres and in the second-row, the 31-year-old spent time at the Mackay Cutters, Illawarra Cutters and Queensland Rangers in Australia before moving to England to play for Newcastle where he spent one season.

On keeping Dee at the LNER Community Stadium, head coach, Mark Applegarth said: “Jesse is a real unsung hero of the group. He’s a massive leader behind the scenes.

“There’s no doubt that he could make the step up to Super League and be a real force.

“For me he’s one of the best back-rowers in the league and I’m delighted he’s signed again.”

Dee added: “I believe in what we’re building here under Mash (Mark Applegarth).

“We’ve got a great group that’s hungry to take the next step, and I’m excited to keep being a part of it. Next year’s going to be big.”