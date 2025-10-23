Ex-Super League centre Ben Crooks signs new deal with Halifax Panthers

FORMER Super League centre Ben Crooks has signed a new one-year deal with Halifax Panthers.

That extension will keep the Panthers captain at The Shay until the end of the 2026 Championship season.

Crooks has made 43 first-team appearances for Halifax since joining the West Yorkshire club from Keighley Cougars back in 2023.

“I’m over the moon to have a signed an extension to keep me at the club”, said Crooks.

“After the year we had in 2025, it’s an exciting time to be at Halifax and I’m looking forward to building on the progress we made last year.”

The 32-year-old has crossed for 108 tries in 237 appearances during a stellar career which has seen spells at Hull FC, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Centurions and Hull KR.