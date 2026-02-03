Opposed sessions with English clubs key to Brisbane Broncos’ bid for ‘history’

FORMER Wigan coach Michael Maguire is looking forward to adding to the feelgood factor around London Broncos.

The ambitious capital club are at the start of a Championship campaign which they aim to end with Grand Final success.

Meanwhile Maguire is bringing his NRL title-winning Brisbane Broncos team to the UK to take on reigning Super League champions Hull KR in the World Club Challenge at the city’s MKM Stadium on Thursday, February 19.

And as part of their build-up, Maguire’s players will have an opposed training session with London Broncos, now co-owned by Brisbane legend Darren Lockyer, who was fullback in their 1997 World Club Championship-winning side, with Hunter Mariners beaten in the final.

It will take place at The Lensbury, a hotel with leisure and sports facilities on the banks of the River Thames at Teddington in the south-west of the capital known for hosting sporting teams.

“I think it’s great from a Rugby League point of view,” said Maguire, who won the WCC with South Sydney Rabbitohs at St Helens in 2015 after tasting defeat with Wigan at home to St George Illawarra Dragons in 2011.

“One of our special players in Locky has got the London ownership and is getting them going.

“This can be a bit of an injection. It is good to be able to go to London and train with those guys to prepare for Hull KR. It’s an important part of our build-up.”

Brisbane are also in line to have an opposed training session with Hull FC as part of their final preparations.

While it’s Hull KR’s first WCC, Brisbane’s 1997 title was their second after that of 1992, won at Wigan.

Maguire, who has also coached Wests Tigers, New Zealand and New South Wales, is desperate to add a third and is looking forward to the big occasion.

“It will be an unbelievable experience because the crowd will be going crazy,” he told the AAP agency.

“I know from my time over there what it really means. It also means a lot to us.

“You have to remember that the World Club Challenge has been won by Brisbane so to put ourselves up with the likes of those great players before us is something these guys have the opportunity to do.

“They can go into the history books by doing something many of our greats have done in the past.

“It is another opportunity for the Broncos to put another trophy in the cabinet.

“Winning is fun. It is something we have been able to enjoy this last little period and what we want to continue doing.”