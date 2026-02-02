Kai Morgan reveals all on Salford Red Devils experience, Paul Rowley and Super League ambition

KAI MORGAN may well be a Sheffield Eagles player now, but 2025 was undoubtedly the toughest of his career.

Salford Red Devils are no more, and for Morgan, who made 15 appearances last season, it’s about moving on and finally enjoying some wins.

Of course, Salford won just three games in 2025, and Morgan’s last victory came on March 20, in a 23-10 win over Huddersfield Giants.

Despite registering another 14 appearances last season, the 21-year-old wouldn’t win another game – but he is thankful for the experience.

“I just want to get back to playing now. We beat Keighley in a friendly and it’s the first time I’ve won a game in about nine months,” Morgan told League Express.

“It was hard, I felt bad for some of the younger players. I’m still young myself but I felt really bad for those that debuted.

“I have said it loads, it was the experience for me, playing at the Magic Weekend and at Wigan and St Helens.

“It was tough to not win a game but I hope to bring that experience here playing in the Championship.

“Most rugby players are good at not listening to outside noise but it was hard last year.”

Morgan also had kind words for head coach Paul Rowley, who somehow managed to get the Red Devils to the end of the campaign.

“He’s probably the best coach I’ve ever had. He gave me my Super League debut and he gave me the opportunities.

“People can’t really see what goes on behind the scenes, but he stuck behind us all the way.

“He kept coaching us consistently which was hard for him because he is from Salford and he had been there a while.

“He was class.”

Does Morgan still want to be a Super League player?

“I still have Super League ambitions but I’m still figuring out what I want to do.

“I’m enjoying it at the moment with a great set of lads so let’s just get through this year and see what happens.”

“I’m just ready to crack on and hopefully have a good year with Sheffield – we’ve got a decent squad.

“I’ve gone part-time. I was full-time last year and I’m looking to get some other work in me. It’s a new experience for me.

“I’ve been full-time for a few years now and I’m still young so I’m still working out my route in life.

“It’s different training at night, hitting all the afternoon traffic but I am enjoying it.”

What route will Morgan go down away from the field?

“I’m not sure. I’ve been on the tools before but I didn’t really enjoy it. I’m looking for more things to do in schools to help young people out – that would be a bit more of me in helping them thrive.”

What can Sheffield fans expect from the 21-year-old?

“Hopefully I can bring excitement. I’m still working out my game and I’m still young.

“I played a lot at hooker last year and I want to play in the halves this year so it’s about getting my position nailed down.

“I’ve got Jordan Lilley next to me who is an out and out seven and a controlling half so hopefully I can play off the back of him and he can create more space for me.”