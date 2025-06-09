Page XIII: The new facility lifting Wigan Warriors to top of women’s game

WE HAVE known for many years that Wigan Warriors are leading the way when it comes to Super League.

Never before, in the modern era, has a team won all four trophies available to them in a calendar year. Matty Peet’s side did that when they started 2024 off by claiming the World Club Challenge with a memorable 16-12 win over Penrith Panthers. A Challenge Cup Final victory over Warrington followed, as did the League Leaders’ Shield. They then wrapped the year up with a 9-2 win over Hull KR at Old Trafford to claim the Super League crown.

We already know that the Warriors won’t repeat that feat this year – given there was no World Club Challenge and they were knocked out of the Cup by Hull FC in Round Four. But they do remain one of the big hitters when it comes to the league.

That winning mentality appears to be rubbing off on their female counterparts too with Denis Betts’ women’s side starting their season in scintillating form.

Having beaten Barrow Raiders 84-0 and London Broncos 44-0 in the Challenge Cup group stages, they then disposed of Cardiff Demons 96-0 in the quarter-finals. An impressive 44-14 victory over two-time winners Leeds Rhinos in the semi-final saw Wigan secure their first ever Challenge Cup Final appearance.

That was then followed with a 40-6 win over reigning champions York Valkyrie, a 106-6 demolition of Barrow and 34-12 win over Leeds again when the league campaign got underway.

And then came Wembley, and a 42-6 triumph over four-in-a-row holders and great rivals St Helens.

But it is not just on the field that Wigan are leading the way, they are making big statements off it too.

In mid-May I was invited along to the official opening of the club’s new women’s only facility at Edge Hall Road in Orrell.

Working alongside neighbouring football club Wigan Athletic and the local council, significant investment has been made to refurbish the former Warriors’ training facility, which had fallen into disrepair since it was last used in 2019 before operations were moved to Robin Park Arena.

The women’s side had been working out of there too, but they would often find themselves jostling for when facilities were available to them and having to plan their schedule around the many other teams that work out of there. But now the elite athletes that run out for both the Warriors and Athletic, have somewhere they can call their own.

Brand new gym equipment, office spaces and stands have been created and the facility is jointly branded throughout. The new stand is covered with images of the games’ leading female stars, elevating their standing in the local community and giving local children, and young girls in particular, some real role models to look up to.

But it’s not just about on-field action, it is hoped that the facility can also become a hub that can connect the two clubs to the local community, with a specific focus on women’s health and wellbeing and providing opportunity for women’s and girls’ sport. That will include working alongside Edge Hill University on an educational front as well as running some NHS services from the facility.

The event itself was attended by big numbers of local young girls who took to the field for training and playing sessions with a number of their idols, from both sports, suggesting the investment is already having the desired effect.

Having seen the facility up close whilst being given the guided tour, I was impressed and I’m not sure there will be anything else quite like it in the country – a top-of-the-range training hub and home ground catered specifically for a women’s team.

But it’s not just about giving their star players the best, it’s about showing that they are truly valued. Those involved at the club have always spoken about a one-club mentality, but this new facility appears to have found the perfect blend of still keeping that message alive, while also acknowledging that no-one should play second fiddle to anyone else and that the club have got so much faith in its female stars that they deserve the best.

While the women’s game is still some way off professional contracts, a facility like this is invaluable. What the players will gain from having around the clock access to everything they need will be worth far more to them at this stage in the development of their career than getting an increased match-fee or a few extra expenses covered.

And for Betts, it’s surely a great selling point to potential new recruits as he looks to take the club onto higher and better things.

The Warriors have already been training there for a few weeks, and once the final pieces of paperwork have been signed off, games will be played there too.

It’s a compact little ground with a mixture of terracing and seating. Supporters will be close to the action and that should all combine to create a great atmosphere.

And if Betts’ side continue in the same form as they have started this season, surely that crowd will have reason to celebrate in 2025.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 509 (June 2025)