Torfaen Tigers and Cardiff enjoy Welsh Wheelchair League wins

WALES Wheelchair Invitational League leaders TORFAEN TIGERS recovered from 12-0 down to beat NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 60-28 in Saturday’s double-header at Queensferry.

Jamie Reynolds finished with five tries and six goals, and there was a brace apiece for Leighton Morris, Scott Trigg-Turner and Jason Reynolds. Darran Dowey also dotted down.

The Crusaders missed out despite two tries each for Jess Booth and Matthew Turner, plus a Wyatt Jones touchdown and four Martin Turner goals.

Lee Sargent helped himself to six tries in CARDIFF’S 46-26 verdict over SWINDON ST GEORGE, while Anthony Pennell (two) and Paul Sargent also crossed.

Wesley Newman grabbed three tries and a goal for the Saints, Harry Jones twice went over and Oliver Matthews closed the account.