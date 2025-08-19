Panel revealed to decide on 13th and 14th Super League club as timetable announced

THE panel that will decide on the potential 13th and 14th Super League clubs has been announced – as has the timetable with which the process will stick ot.

The 12 Super League clubs voted at a meeting on July 28 that the competition should be expanded to 14 in 2026, subject to conditions.

Of course, IMG’s Club Grading System will determine the first 12 places as previously, and also to form the basis for the considerations of a panel that would make decisions on places 13 and 14.

Now that panel, to be chaired by the RFL non-executive director Lord (Jonathan) Caine, has been confirmed as having seven members.

Lord Caine will be joined by two fellow non-executive RFL directors – Abi Ekoku and Dermot Power – plus the RFL Chief Executive Tony Sutton and interim Head of Legal Graeme Sarjeant; Rugby League Commercial’s Managing Director Rhodri Jones; and Peter Hutton, the senior independent non-executive director of RL Commercial who is also a Super League (Europe) Board member.

In addition to the five pillars under which clubs are judged in the Club Grading System (Fandom, Performance, Finances, Stadium and Community), the panel will judge applications against a further set of criteria relating to Finance and Sustainability.

These include their financial performance in 2025; detailed financial performance and sustainability forecasts for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons; and their ability to field a competitive team in 2026 and beyond.

For the latter, analysis will be provided by the RFL’s England Performance Unit.

Lord Caine said: “I am honoured to have been asked to chair the panel to determine whether the Betfred Super League expands from 12 to 14 in 2026 and, if so, which clubs will take up the 13th and 14th positions in the competition.

“This panel consists of individuals with the considerable knowledge and expertise necessary to ensure that the process is both thorough and robust. All of our proceedings will be conducted on the basis of absolute fairness, rigorous impartiality between the applicants, total independence and, of necessity, complete confidentiality.”

Clubs have until next Tuesday to register their intent to apply.

The timetable will be as follows:

By Tuesday August 26 – clubs must register their intent to apply;

By Friday September 12 – clubs must supply all relevant information in a full formal application;

Thursday October 16 – composition of 2026 Betfred Super League to be announced (the Club Grading scores, and the decisions of the panel).