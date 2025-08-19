Salford Red Devils forward Joe Shorrocks makes loan move to Super League rivals

JOE SHORROCKS has made the loan move from Salford Red Devils to Leeds Rhinos for the remainder of the 2025 Super League season.

Shorrocks, who has made 17 appearances so far this season for the Red Devils, joined Salford last season and has made 44 appearances for the club, scoring two tries.

The loose-forward made his Super League debut with Wigan back in 2019 and made 73 appearances for Wigan before leaving the club in 2023, scoring three tries.

Shorrocks said: “I am delighted to be able to get the deal over the line and finally be in with all the boys. I had some positive meetings this morning with the coaches and I know what they want from me and I’ve said to them what I can offer to the squad.

“It’s nice to see Kallum (Watkins) and Chris (hankinson) after not seeing them for a few weeks or months, and myself and James McDonnell came through the scholarship and Academy at Wigan, so it’s nice to be back playing with them all.

“As soon as I signed the deal, it felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders as it meant not having to worry about anything but rugby now. We have got a massive game against Hull KR this week. Obviously, they are flying high at the top of league now and we’re challenging for the top two.

“A big part of my game is my effort areas and working hard off the ball. I like ball playing through the middle and can play at loose forward too. But I’m happy to play my part in adding to the team in any way I can.

“Brad (Arthur) has given me quite a bit of information this morning on what he expects and what he wants from the team. I am definitely looking forward to working with him here.

“The loan move gives me a chance to put myself in the shop window for next season. I have not played for a few weeks because of a tough situation, so I can’t wait to get started.”