Parramatta Eels forward released immediately ahead of Super League move

PARRAMATTA EELS forward Jack Murchie has officially been released by the NRL club ahead of his proposed move to Super League.

Murchie, who still had a contract until the end of the 2024 NRL season, has been linked with Huddersfield Giants as Ian Watson prepares to rebuild his struggling side for 2024.

The Giants currently sit in ninth with ten wins from 23 games, with Murchie widely expected to be replacing veteran Chris McQueen whose future is still up in the air at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Parramatta confirmed his release in a statement that said: “Jack is a wonderful person and we would like to thank him for his time at our Club and wish him all the best for his future,” Parramatta Eels director of football Mark O’Neill said.

