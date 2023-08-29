Huddersfield Giants respond in hilarious fashion to controversial drop goal fallout against Leeds Rhinos

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have responded in hilarious fashion to the controversial drop goal fallout against the Leeds Rhinos yesterday afternoon.

It’s fair to say that Jake Connor’s apparent ‘drop goal’ has been a major talking point throughout the world of rugby league.

Deep in the second-half of Huddersfield’s win over Leeds, Connor added a one-pointer to make it 19-12 – only for his Giants’ teammates to start setting up for a 20-metre restart believing the drop goal had gone wide.

However, referee Marcus Griffiths raised his arm in the air to signal a drop goal following consultation with the in-goal touch judge.

Following the fallout, Huddersfield themselves have now taken to Twitter, referencing a similar situation that the Giants themselves went through a number of years ago when halfback Danny Brough believed he had sent a drop goal through the posts – only for referee Phil Bentham to judge it had gone wide.

With the scores against St Helens locked up at 16-16 with two minutes to go, Brough thought he had sealed a Challenge Cup triumph at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, Saints went up the other end and slotted over a one-pointer of their own to take home a 17-16 win – much to the chagrin of the home fans.

Now Huddersfield have tweeted: “😝 Come on. Let us have it this time…”