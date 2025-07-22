Parramatta Eels forward Ryan Matterson makes immediate Super League move

PARRAMATTA EELS forward Ryan Matterson has made the immediate move to Warrington Wolves.

Matterson, who has found chances limited during the 2025 NRL campaign, will move on loan to Warrington for the remainder of the season.

“This is an opportunity for Ryan to explore new challenges and broaden his professional experience in the English Super League,” Eels GM of Football Mark O’Neill said.

However, Matterson could still return to Parramatta in 2026 if he decides against pursuing opportunities elsewhere in Australia or overseas with a salary of $700,000 beckoning.

Matterson is a name that is well-known in Super League, with Ryan’s father, Terry, plying his trade with London Broncos as a player and then with Castleford Tigers as a coach.

The 30-year-old began his NRL career with the Sydney Roosters, playing 60 times between 2016 and 2018 before moving to Wests Tigers for a solitary season in 2019.

After 24 appearances, Matterson made the move to Parramatta where he has remained ever since, registering almost 100 appearances for the Blue and Gold.