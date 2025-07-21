Chris Chester gives key admission on Castleford Tigers head coaching job as NRL/UK divide revealed

CHRIS CHESTER has admitted that appointing the new Castleford Tigers head coach will be “the biggest decision” he will have to make as director of rugby.

Chester was thrust into the hotseat following the sacking of Danny McGuire, and the former Wakefield Trinity boss led the Tigers to an important 20-14 win over Warrington Wolves at the weekend.

Of course, with all eyes focused on the new Castleford coach, Chester has outlined the process that faces him and the Tigers board until a new man is found – hinting that he could be in charge until the end of the 2025 Super League season.

“That starts on Tuesday, I’ve got the job of speaking to people who haven’t made the cut,” Chester said.

“We’ve had a lot of applicants and it’s only right that we respond in a professional way and thank the applicants for putting their hand up and applying.

“Probably Tuesday or Wednesday we will start that process. This is probably the biggest decision I will have to make as director of rugby so I have to make sure it’s the right fit and person.

“I get in a lot of trouble at home but it’s my job and I’ve got to get the right man for the job. I will be on my phone at 10pm tonight with the time difference in Australia.

“I’ll definitely be in charge for the next game and the appointment process will probably take a week. Martin (Jepson) is away for a few days so we will start that process when he is back.

“I think the applicants we’ve got, most of them are NRL-based with one UK-based coach. The right thing for them to do is to finish the year off with their clubs – that’s the indication I’m getting from those guys in the NRL.

“We will take our time with it. I’m prepared to take charge until the end of the season but Brett Delaney, Scott Murrell and Rob Nickolay have come up with the training sessions.

“I’ve been the father figure in helping them along the way. I’m here to front up to the media, I don’t enjoy it but I’m happy to do it and if that’s until the end of the season then so be it.”

Chester does want the new man to have a say in recruitment though.

“I don’t want to sign 27 or 28 players and then tell a coach he’s got no money to work with.

“I’ve recruited six or seven players already and I want to recruit some more.

“That means there will be movement with players that are contracted but that’s a work in progress.”