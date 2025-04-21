Parramatta Eels overcome Wests Tigers as Lachlan Galvin absence hurts Benji Marshall’s side

WESTS TIGERS 22 PARRAMATTA EELS 38

CALLUM WALKER, CommBank Stadium, Monday

IT was a game that had just about everything but wooden spooners Parramatta finally registered their second win of the season over a Wests side that looked lost without young talisman Lachlan Galvin.

Most of the talk before this fixture had focused on Galvin’s future, and he was dropped for this clash whilst Mitchell Moses was a welcome returnee for the Eels.

There was little to choose between the two sides in the first-half, with Josh Addo-Carr and Isaiah Iongi efforts cancelled out by Terrell May and Jahream Bula four-pointers.

But, three Parramatta tries in six second-half minutes devastated the Tigers, with Kelma Tuilagi, Sam Tuivaiti and Iongi sending the Eels into a 26-10 lead with half an hour to go.

When Sunia Turuva and Luca Moretti were sinbinned though for their part in a scuffle and Iongi too received a yellow card for a professional foul, Wests clawed their way back.

FIrst, Alex Seyfarth crashed over before Luke Laulilii brought the Tigers back to within four at 26-22.

But, with the Eels back up to a full compliment, two late tries from Bailey Simonsson and Addo-Carr saw everyone in a blue and gold jersey breathe a sigh of relief.

TIGERS: 1 Jahream Bula, 2 Sunia Turuva, 3 Brent Naden, 4 Starford To’a, 5 Luke Laulilii, 6 Jarome Luai (C), 7 Adam Doueihi, 8 Terrell May, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Fonua Pole, 11 Samuela Fainu, 12 Alex Seyfarth, 13 Alex Twal. Subs (all used): 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 16 Jack Bird, 17 Sione Fainu, 18 Tony Sukkar

Tries: May (23), Bula (28), Seyfarth (62), Laulilii (68); Goals: Doueihi 3/4; Sin bin: Turuva (54) – fighting

EELS: 1 Isaiah Iongi, 2 Josh Addo-Carr, 3 Will Penisini, 4 Sean Russell, 5 Bailey Simonsson, 6 Dylan Brown, 7 Mitchell Moses (C), 8 Jack Williams, 9 Ryley Smith, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Kelma Tuilagi, 12 Kitione Kautoga, 13 J’maine Hopgood. Subs (all used): 14 Dylan Walker, 15 Luca Moretti, 16 Matt Doorey, 17 Sam Tuivaiti

Tries: Addo-Carr (15, 78), Iongi (33, 48), Tuilagi (42), Tuivaiti (45), Simonsson (75); Goals: Russell 3/6, Moses 1/1, Smith 1/1; Sin bin: Moretti (54) – fighting, Iongi (59) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 0-6, 6-6, 10-6, 10-10; 10-16, 10-22, 10-26, 16-26, 22-26, 22-32, 22-38

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Terrell May; Eels: Mitchell Moses

Penalty count: 10-8; Half-time: 10-10; Referee: Liam Kennedy; Attendance: