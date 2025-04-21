England star John Bateman hospitalised with spider bite

ENGLAND star John Bateman has revealed that he has been hospitalised for four days courtesy of a spider bite in Australia.

Bateman, moved to North Queensland Cowboys ahead of the 2025 NRL season, took so social media to explain his escapade whilst away with his teammates in Sydney and Perth for games against Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Though the 31-year-old played in the 22-18 thrilling win over Penrith, he was absent in the Cowboys’ subsequent triumph over the Rabbitohs though named in the squad.

That was the first game that Bateman had missed for North Queensland since making the move from Wests Tigers.

And, it appears that it was around that time that Bateman suffered the spider bite and had to be taken to hospital.

Bateman posted on Instagram:

“10 days away with the lads.

4 points taken.

4 days in hospital for a spider bite.

“Thanks for coming 🥴”

Bateman will be hopeful of a place in Shaun Wane’s England squad come the end of the season for the home Ashes series against Australia.