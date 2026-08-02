Parramatta Eels pile misery on Wests Tigers with late drama

WESTS TIGERS 13 PARRAMATTA EELS 16

TOM SMITH, CommBank Stadium, Parramatta, Sunday

ADAM DOUEIHI’S week of drama seemed destined to end in glory until Isaiah Iongi stole victory for Parramatta over Wests.

Recalled to the Tigers’ line-up after falling out with coach Benji Marshall the week prior, Doueihi scored a brilliant solo try and added the extras to level the scores on the hour mark, then booted a field-goal in the 72nd minute to put Wests on the cusp of a much needed win.

But Iongi latched onto ex-Tiger Mitchell Moses’ pass to snatch the result for the Eels and compound a tumultuous week for the joint venture.

The contest was littered with 34 errors between the two sides, but after tossing away a 12-0 half-time advantage, Parra produced a moment of quality when it mattered.

The spotlight burned on the Tigers following their thumping loss to the Raiders minus Doueihi. Jarome Luai’s exit just two years into a five-year contract plus reports of players vaping inside the club gym added to the scrutiny.

With Doueihi back on the park, Wests put up a better fight but couldn’t avoid a seventh loss on the trot.

The Tigers pinched a golden-point victory over the Eels way back on Easter Monday – one of five victories from their first seven outings this season.

But that bright start feels like an eternity ago, collecting just two wins since then, and succumbing to the off-field drama that’s plagued the merged club in recent years.

Luai faced the team he’ll represent next year before joining the Papua New Guinea Chiefs in 2028, who’ve now leapfrogged their Western Sydney rivals on the back of this win.

Eight days after a devastating 56-10 defeat to Canberra, Marshall recalled Doueihi at halfback as well as Heamasi Makasini in the centres.

Jason Ryles has endured a similarly tough year but his Eels lost no admirers in their spirited defeat to Penrith in round 21.

And they got a big boost with Junior Paulo (knee) fit to play his first match in eleven weeks from the bench.

Patrick Herbert came within inches of the first try before Jordan Samrani finally opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, leaping over Jahream Bula to a high Moses kick.

The Eels took a twelve-point buffer into the break after dummy-half Tallyn Da Silva scooted through a web of former team-mates on the end of a Samrani bust.

The Tigers’ rally began with Fonua Pole, who steamrolled a string of yellow jumpers to score next to the sticks.

Bula nearly grounded a Doueihi grubber to make it two, but the prodigal halfback eventually did it himself, splitting Sam Tuivaiti and Teancum Brown to cross from close range.

Doueihi soon fired a pass to the unmarked Sunia Turuva that would’ve turned into four points if not for the Fijian’s knock-on, then the Bunker turned down Alex Seyfarth.

Instead, Doueihi stepped up with a field-goal from 25 metres out, directly in front.

But Moses unlocked Wests’ defence for Iongi in the 76th minute to pile more misery on the Tigers.

GAMESTAR: All eyes were on Adam Doueihi after he missed the Canberra loss due to a falling out with coach Benji Marshall, and the halfback single-handedly dragged the Tigers into the lead before Isaiah Iongi’s late winner.

GAMEBREAKER: Trailing by a Doueihi drop-goal and with less than five minutes on the clock, Mitchell Moses sent Iongi in for the match-sealing score.

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

1 Jahream Bula

2 Junior Tupou

3 Heamasi Makasini

4 Patrick Herbert

5 Sunia Turuva

6 Jarome Luai

7 Adam Doueihi

8 Terrell May

9 Api Koroisau

16 Alex Seyfarth

11 Samuela Fainu

12 Sione Fainu

13 Alex Twal

Subs

10 Fonua Pole

14 Heath Mason (not used)

15 Charlie Murray

17 Tony Sukkar

18 Tristan Hope (not used)

19 Starford To’a (not used)

Tries: Pole (48), Doueihi (59)

Goals: Doueihi 2/2

Field-goals: Doueihi (72)

EELS

1 Isaiah Iongi

2 Brian Kelly

3 Will Penisini

4 Jordan Samrani

5 Josh Addo-Carr

6 Ronald Volkman

7 Mitchell Moses

8 Sam Tuivaiti

9 Tallyn Da Silva

10 Jack Williams

11 Kelma Tuilagi

12 Kitione Kautoga

13 Jack De Belin

Subs

14 Dylan Walker

15 Junior Paulo

16 Teancum Brown

17 Harrison Edwards

18 Joash Papalii (not used)

19 Toni Mataele (not used)

Tries: Samrani (22), Da Silva (32), Iongi (76)

Goals: Moses 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12; 6-12, 12-12, 13-12, 13-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Adam Doueihi; Eels: Mitchell Moses

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 0-12

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Attendance: 13,125