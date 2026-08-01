Warrington Wolves’ Sam Burgess identifies areas of improvement after big win

SAM BURGESS believes there is a lot of improvement left in Warrington Wolves, despite a 48-18 thrashing of Castleford Tigers.

The Wolves were down 16-6 at one stage in the first half, but they rallied to score seven unanswered tries.

After the game, Burgess said: “We got the job done. Parts of our game were scratchy but it can be a tricky place to come and get two points.

“I was happy with our attitude for most parts but it was a strange first half.

“Some of our goal-line defence wasn’t good enough in patches and we had a flurry of ten minutes where our system went out of the window and we let in three really soft tries.

“It was too easy. They didn’t build and pressure and we just made poor decisions.

“We need to tidy that up. It was about not getting the job done to a high enough standard.”

“After that, we got ourselves in the game and defended how we practiced during the week.”