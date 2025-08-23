Parramatta Eels stun Sydney Roosters

PARRAMATTA EELS 30 SYDNEY ROOSTERS 10

CALLUM WALKER, CommBank Stadium, Saturday

YES, this result really did happen as Parramatta belied their lowly position on the NRL ladder to stun play-off hunting Sydney Roosters.

The Eels were in control from the opening exchanges so when Sam Walker left the field early through injury, the hosts could sense an upset.

J’maine Hopgood latched onto a Kelma Tuilagi pass to streak home after Robert Toia had dropped a towering kick, before Josh Addo-Carr intercepted and sprinted 90 metres for a scintillating score to make it 10-0 after 16 minutes.

The Roosters did respond when James Tedesco took a stunning Mark Nawaqanitawase offload, but Addo-Carr grabbed a second before half-time, gleefully catching a pinpoint Dylan Walker kick.

Mitchell Moses took matters into his own hands on 52 minutes, chasing and dotting down his own grubber, but Robert Toia gave the visitors hope on the hour.

But 20-10 down, the Roosters couldn’t withstand an Eels late charge as Jordan Samrani notched a double, first grounding a bobbling ball after Zac Lomax had rose highest to another Moses bomb before the substitute took advantage of a loose Daniel Tupou offload to send Parramatta fans into raptures.

EELS: 1 Isaiah Iongi, 2 Zac Lomax, 3 Will Penisini, 4 Dylan Brown, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Joash Papalii, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 J’maine Hopgood, 9 Ryley Smith, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Kelma Tuilagi, 12 Jack Williams, 13 Dylan Walker. Subs (all used): 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 15 Charlie Guymer, 16 Matt Doorey, 17 Jordan Samrani

Tries: Hopgood (10), Addo-Carr (16, 29), Moses (52), Samrani (65, 77); Goals: Lomax 2/4, Moses 1/2

ROOSTERS: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Junior Tupou, 3 Billy Smith, 4 Robert Toia, 5 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 6 Hugo Savala, 7 Sam Walker, 10 Lindsay Collins, 14 Benaiah Ioelu, 17 Spencer Leniu, 11 Angus Crichton, 13 Victor Radley, 8 Naufahu Whyte. Subs (all used): 9 Connor Watson, 12 Siua Wong, 15 Salesi Foketi, 16 Egan Butcher

Tries: Tedesco (24), Toia (60); Goals: Savala 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 10-4, 14-4; 20-4, 20-10, 26-10, 30-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eels: J’maine Hopgood; Roosters: Mark Nawaqanitawase

Penalty count: 5-4; Half-time: 14-4; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 19,741