Super League winner Brett Ferres signs up for 22nd season with Goole Vikings

BRETT FERRES will play on for a 22nd season of his professional career after signing a new contract with Goole Vikings.

The 39-year-old has captained Goole in their first League One season, playing 16 times and passing the mark of 450 career appearances.

They are the eighth club he has represented after Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster.

A 2006 World Club Challenge winner with Bradford and 2017 Super League champion with Leeds, Ferres also earned 16 England caps between 2006 and 2015, and Goole say they will be applying for him to receive a testimonial season.

Ferres said: “Me and the family are glad to be staying at the Vikings and playing for another year. I’ve really enjoyed my time here and leading the boys.

“The club has put some solid foundations in place and I’m really looking forward to building on those with a very exciting year coming up. It’s a really exciting project and it’s something I want to be a part of.

“Everyone at the club has been fantastic with me and the family, and I am grateful and humbled that they’ll be applying for a testimonial next season.”

Vikings coach Scott Taylor said: “Brett is the ultimate professional. His standards, experience and leadership have been second to none, and exactly what the group needed in our first season.

“We know he isn’t getting any younger and we are prepared to manage him at this stage of his career, but as he keeps reminding me, he rarely misses a training session and is still playing 80 minutes in the pack every week!

“For Brett to play into his 22nd professional season speaks volumes about him. It’s something that can only be achieved if you are serious about your rugby, your training and your standards – and that will hopefully rub off on some of the younger blokes we’re nurturing here.

“It is a remarkable effort from Brett, and we’re all pleased that we’ll have him here leading us again next year.”