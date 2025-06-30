Partners of Salford Red Devils stars slam Rugby League Cares following ‘clarifying’ statement

THE partners of Salford Red Devils stars have taken to Facebook to slam Rugby League Cares – a charity dedicated to supporting rugby league players, the wider RL family and its local communities through dedicated health and wellbeing programmes – following the latter’s ‘clarifying’ statement.

Rugby League Cares posted on Facebook: “Rugby League Cares would like to clarify its position regarding the wellbeing support provided to staff and players of Salford Red Devils RLFC during this difficult time for the club.

“Most people will be aware that RL Cares is responsible for delivering the sport’s player wellbeing programmes, which have been the subject of some criticism in the last few days.

“Throughout the ongoing financial crisis at Salford, RL Cares has done all in its power to support the wellbeing of both the club’s players and staff. This has included:

“• Weekly visits to the club by our Player Wellbeing Manager (and former Salford player) Adrian Morley to meet players and offer emotional support;

• 24/7 access to complimentary and totally confidential psychotherapy support for all players and their families;

• Signposting to specially-created player-focused finance webinars featuring advice on money issues and debt management.

“In addition, at the end of April 2025 RL Cares wrote to Salford Devils offering to embed a member of the charity’s staff within the club to provide full-time support to players. The club has yet to respond to this unprecedented offer, which remains on the table.

“RL Cares also facilitates regular meetings for all club welfare staff where they are able to share best practice and support each other during difficult periods throughout the season.

“All Super League players are also able to access a range of training and education grants to support their ongoing professional development, which becomes more important in times of uncertainty.

“RL Cares is acutely aware of the challenges and hardships being experienced by everyone affected by the situation at Salford and will continue to provide support when and where we can.

“Whilst we have made our concerns known to the RFL and are in regular contact with the governing body, it must be remembered that RL Cares is an independent charity which plays no role in the governance of the sport, nor in the decision-making process of clubs or their directors.”

That being said, such a statement was not well received by the partners of Salford players.

Christa Nikorima, partner of halfback Jayden, responded: “As the wife of a current ￼Salford Red Devils player, I feel compelled to say this statement does not reflect our lived reality.

“There have not been weekly visits from Rugby League Cares in the way that’s being suggested— sitting in an office once a week without speaking to the players isn’t support. It’s presence without purpose. It’s like a lifeguard sitting poolside but never watching the water.

“We haven’t been provided with 24/7 psychological support, nor have we felt meaningfully supported throughout this period, at all. It’s wild to see something painted so positively “has done all in its power” when that’s not the reality at all. It’s disappointing seeing credit given where it hasn’t been earned.

“Please don’t be misled by statements like this—speak to the players and families who are living through this.

“We deserve transparency and accountability, not a PR spin.”

Meanwhile, Kathryn Hill, partner of veteran Chris, said: “No point having someone based at the club weekly if he just sits in an office and doesn’t speak to any of the players. Thats not support.

“They are ALL struggling emotionally, physically and seeing these sort of statements that are untrue so draining and soul destroying.”

Natalie Bullock, partner of Joe, also wrote: “It’s completely disingenuous. I’d love to see evidence of when and how these resources have been communicated?

“Simply stationing someone physically within the club does not equate to having done everything possible!! There has not been one single proactive meeting arranged for the team to explain the what they can, and cannot do in this situation, or what help is available to them.

“I’m sure RL cares does great work day to day, however the players have been let down, not just by RL cares, when it comes to the current situation at Salford.”