Catalans Dragons finally release statement on Steve McNamara’s exit

CATALANS DRAGONS have finally released a statement on the exit of former head coach Steve McNamara.

McNamara left the French club last month but the Dragons had not acknowledged his departure until today.

The statement reads: “After eight years, and without questioning his qualities, the Catalans Dragons have decided not to continue their collaboration with their head coach Steve McNamara – a decision that has been accepted by him.

“Having been in charge since June 2017, he won the club’s first major trophy with the Challenge Cup in 2018 and led the team to the Super League Grand Final in 2021 and 2023.

“The club sincerely thanks him for his commitment and the success he achieved. Everyone at the club wishes him all the best for the future of his career.”