Paul Cooke picks up pieces at Featherstone Rovers after ‘real shock’ of James Ford exit

PAUL COOKE is firmly focused on getting a tune out of Featherstone Rovers after his instalment as head coach.

The Championship club recently parted company with James Ford, who had been at the helm since the start of 2024, following a shock defeat away to London.

Cooke, who joined Featherstone as an assistant in pre-season, was swiftly appointed as Ford’s replacement, and has brought Ged Corcoran as a new number-two from York alongside long-serving Ian Hardman.

It’s a return to head coaching after almost than a decade for Cooke, who was player-coach at Doncaster towards the end of an on-field career in which he represented both clubs in his home city of Hull with distinction.

His playing days came to a close at Featherstone and he’s now looking to pick up the pieces left there by Ford’s sudden exit.

“It’s been a whirlwind for all of us,” said Cooke.

“It was a difficult week for the players and staff, a real shock. Then the shock turns to immediately trying to get over it and trying to find results.

“It’s not been the easiest of weeks, but it never is when somebody loses their job. It’s the nature of the business.

“I didn’t see it (Ford’s departure) coming. It’s been a tough one for everybody, because when you don’t expect it it’s really difficult to come to terms with.

“For whatever reasons, James Ford hasn’t got his job anymore. Those reasons I don’t understand and don’t need to understand.

“What’s important for me is that the players come to terms with it, move on and we try to get the best out of the group that we’ve got, which is an extremely talented group.”

Cooke’s reign began with a comprehensive 1895 Cup first-round win over Keighley. Next comes Sunday’s league clash with Sheffield, followed by a trip to top-flight Catalans in the last-16 of the Challenge Cup.

He hopes being involved at the club from pre-season will help him hit the ground running.

“When you’re in the club already, you’re invested in it having a successful future,” said Cooke.

“Being in there in some respects is a little bit easier as you’re not going in blind. You have a knowledge of the players anyway.

“The players have responded really well. From my conversations with people who have been assistant coaches and gone into the head coach role, when the head coach leaves it’s about a week or so hangover. Hopefully we’re over that now.”