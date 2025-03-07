Huddersfield Giants given boost by Calderdale Council ahead of major Shay Stadium decision

KEN DAVY’S proposal for The Shay Stadium in Halifax is being recommended by Calderdale Council to be chosen as the preferred plan for the future of the venue.

The future of the Shay Stadium in Halifax is being discussed at the next meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet with members discussing two proposals for the stadium’s future.

Following discussions with interested parties, including FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers rugby league club, two proposals for the Shay are being presented to the Council’s Cabinet.

Huddersfield owner Davy expressed interest in buying the Shay so that the Giants can play there temporarily from 2026, while a new stadium is built for them in Huddersfield.

The second proposal is from the ‘Shay Stadium Working Group’, which is made up of FC Halifax Town supporters who would run the stadium as a not-for-profit entity who would lease The Shay.

However, this proposal would require an ongoing financial commitment from Calderdale Council.

It is Davy’s plan that is the preferred option, with the key benefits of the proposal including:

• A newly refreshed and modernised stadium for sports and community use.

• The provision of a new hybrid pitch.

• Access to Super League rugby for Calderdale residents.

• Retail opportunities for local businesses through additional events and increased attendance.

• An owner with a lengthy track record of philanthropy and business success.

If Davy’s proposals go ahead, a new hybrid pitch at the Shay would be constructed from summer 2025 to prepare the ground for the relocation of the Huddersfield Giants in 2026.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Cllr Danielle Durrans, said: “Although major financial pressures mean that it’s no longer possible for the Council to continue the running of the Shay Stadium, we understand how important this facility is for people in the borough.

“We’re committed to securing a bright future for the stadium, with the many benefits that local sports teams bring to the borough. In discussing proposals for the Shay’s future, we want to ensure that we can provide a long-term solution that will inspire the proud clubs of FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers and support their on-field success.”