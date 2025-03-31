Paul Cooke searches for answers amid loan merry-go-round at Featherstone Rovers

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have brought in one forward but lost the services of another as coach Paul Cooke continues his bid to kick-start a so-far testing season.

Cooke stepped up from assistant to replace James Ford in the wake of the 14-12 defeat at London Broncos, after which Rovers won 52-12 at Keighley in round one of the 1895 Cup.

But then came league defeats at home to Sheffield and at Halifax either side of a 46-18 loss against Catalans Dragons in France in round four of the Challenge Cup.

Versatile packman Will Gardiner, who had come in on loan from Hull, picked up a head knock on his debut against Halifax, and has returned to his parent club.

However, Featherstone have taken Leigh loose-forward Nathan Wilde on loan for an initial month, with the 25-year-old available for the home clash with Bradford yesterday (Sunday, March 30).

The Wigan product has more than 60 games under his belt for Newcastle Thunder, Leigh (eight games in Super League) and, on dual-registration or loan, Rochdale, Doncaster and Widnes.

Cooke hopes Wilde can help stiffen up a squad he believes is capable of far better.

“We had an honest talk after the Halifax game, because we were all bitterly disappointed,” he said.

“We need to work out the reasons we’re aren’t performing the way we should be, and find some solutions.

“That applies to me and my staff as well as my players, and we have to turn it around, because some recent performances have been nowhere near good enough.

“It needs to start with us doing things better as individuals, and for the players, that means starting with basic things like running the ball in harder, getting that tackle technique right and defending better.”

Rovers have an 1895 Cup quarter-final clash at home to London Broncos on Sunday before resuming their Championship campaign at Oldham seven days later on April 13.