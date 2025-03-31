Richard Horne keen to give chance to Doncaster hooking prospect

DONCASTER halfback Watson Boas reached 100 appearances in top-line rugby as teenage hooking prospect Andrew Gill edged closer to a first-team bow.

Papua New Guinea international Boas, 30, made it 76 games for Doncaster in their 10-6 win at home to Toulouse on Saturday.

He has been with the South Yorkshire club since 2020, moving after a season and ten appearances for Featherstone, who signed him from Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters.

Boas has played 14 times for his country, including at both the 2017 and 2022 World Cups.

Gill was in the 21-man squad for the Toulouse clash, a fortnight after being signed following a trial period.

The 18-year-old played his junior rugby at Dearne Valley Bulldogs, based at Bolton-upon-Dearne, between Doncaster and Barnsley, before joining the Huddersfield development system and playing for their Reserves.

“Gilly is a young kid who has just come out of the Academy game,” said coach Richard Horne.

“He’s got a lot to learn, but we’ve seen the signs that he’s very quick out of nine and can be very deceptive.

“We’ve had a few sessions with him already where he’s caused our lads a few problems, and we can work on his physicality, and hopefully he can grow with us throughout the season.”

Gill said: “I’ve worked hard during my time on trial, and I’m glad that I’ve made enough impression to earn a contract.

“I’m grateful to Rich and everyone at the club for giving me the opportunity, and I want to repay that faith.”