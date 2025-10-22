Paul Crarey says there’s more to come from Barrow Raiders’ Andrew Bulman

BARROW RAIDERS coach Paul Crarey believes there is more to come from Andrew Bulman.

The popular winger marked his third campaign at the club since moving down the coast from Whitehaven by topping the try-scoring chart with 17, 13 of them in the league.

Bulman bagged eleven in 2023 and ten in 2024 for an overall haul of 38 after 45 across four seasons at Whitehaven, where his father John also played as a winger.

He had joined his hometown club from Hull FC, having as a teenager found it hard to settle in East Yorkshire.

Now 26, he has penned a one-year contract extension, meaning that with Tee Ritson back at the club from St Helens, Barrow can pose a real threat on both edges.

Bulman said: “This season has for me personally been one of my better ones in a Barrow shirt.

“I finally felt like I’ve hit some try-scoring form, and I think we’ve got a great group of lads together for next season and can compete.

“Over these next twelve months, I believe we can have a good crack and go up against the best sides in this new (merged) competition, whatever the format may be.”

Crarey, whose side finished ninth in the table, added: “Bully has had another season where he has topped the try-scoring charts for us, despite missing some games through injury.

“With a good pre-season behind him, we believe he can be an even better player and help the team move forward to bigger and better things. We are looking forward to him being the best he can be.”

Director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “After three exciting seasons in Barrow colours, I can’t wait to see Andrew continue to progress in year four.

“With him and Tee Ritson on board, I strongly believe we have two of the division’s best finishers, and two players who can really elevate us to great things.”