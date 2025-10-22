York Knights bring in ex-Super League forward

YORK KNIGHTS have signed former St Helens and Salford Red Devils forward Matty Foster for next season.

Foster has left Oldham, where he signed a short-term deal in August from financially-stricken Salford, to return to Super League with the newly-promoted side.

He has 24 top-flight appearances to his name – one with Saints, where he came through the academy, in 2020, plus six on loan at Leigh Centurions the following year and 17 in two seasons as a Salford player.

York head coach Mark Applegarth said: “He’s a really solid player. He can cover a number of positions to a high standard.

“What’s struck me about him is how much he wants to get in, work hard and improve.

“I’m sure he’ll prove to be a valuable addition to the York squad.”

Foster is York’s ninth signing for next season, with his deal confirmed the day after halfback Danny Richardson joined permanently from Hull KR.

“After meeting with Clint (Goodchild, Knights owner) and seeing what his vision is for the club and the direction he’s planning, I wanted to be a part of that,” said 24-year-old Foster.

“I look forward to earning the respect of the coaches, team-mates and the fans too.”