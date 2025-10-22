York Knights bring in ex-Super League forward

YORK KNIGHTS have signed former St Helens and Salford Red Devils forward Matty Foster for next season.
Foster has left Oldham, where he signed a short-term deal in August from financially-stricken Salford, to return to Super League with the newly-promoted side.
He has 24 top-flight appearances to his name – one with Saints, where he came through the academy, in 2020, plus six on loan at Leigh Centurions the following year and 17 in two seasons as a Salford player.
York head coach Mark Applegarth said: “He’s a really solid player. He can cover a number of positions to a high standard.
“What’s struck me about him is how much he wants to get in, work hard and improve.
“I’m sure he’ll prove to be a valuable addition to the York squad.”
Foster is York’s ninth signing for next season, with his deal confirmed the day after halfback Danny Richardson joined permanently from Hull KR.